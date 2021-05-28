Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

A Complete Timeline of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Relationship

By Christopher Luu
In Style
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a move that just about nobody saw coming, Kourtney Kardashian came out of the coronavirus pandemic with a tattooed rock-star drummer on her arm. After a string of romances and fizzled-out high-profile couplings, Kardashian embraced 2021 with a brand-new beau in Travis Barker from TRL mainstays Blink-182. It seemed like an unconventional pairing, given the gloss and glam of Kardashian and the ink-and-sleeveless tees that came with Barker, but the world was entranced by the two, especially as their online interactions started to get as over-the-top as Barker's band's parody music videos. Here's what you need to know about this incendiary duo, between the Calabasas connections and the inky tattoo tributes.

www.instyle.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Shanna Moakler
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parody Music#Trl#Us Weekly#Poosh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Tattoo
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Disneyland
Related
CelebritiesTyler Morning Telegraph

Travis Barker will appear in Kardashian family's next reality project

Travis Barker is “expected to make an appearance” in the Kardashian family’s upcoming Hulu show. The Blink-182 drummer is currently in a relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, and while he isn’t due to appear in the final season of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ – which was filmed before their romance began – it is thought he’ll be a guest star when the famous family start a new show on Hulu.
CelebritiesWHAS 11

Travis Barker 'Expected' to Make Appearance on Kardashian's Hulu Show, Source Says

Expect to see more of Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian together. Ever since the two went public with their relationship, it seems like they can't get enough of each other. Now it appears they may be sharing the screen together. A source tells ET, "Travis is expected to make an appearance on the Kardashian's Hulu show. His kids may appear as well, but not as much as he will be featured."
Fitnessmashed.com

Kourtney Kardashian's Go-To Workout Snack

Kourtney Kardashian, the pretty low-key sister on the reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," is known for her stringent clean eating and self-care rituals. She shares this passion on her own website called Poosh, which is dedicated to all facets of taking care of the body and mind, and basically living your best life. Per E! Online, the 42-year-old is so dedicated to exercising, as one example, she makes time for a workout 5-6 times per week, favoring the morning for her sweat sessions.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Why Kourtney Kardashian's Boyfriends Were Never Mentioned On Kuwtk

Khloe Kardashian tells it like it is. In an exclusive sneak peek at the Thursday, June 17 reunion episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe calls out Kourtney Kardashian for pulling back in later seasons. Host Andy Cohen asks whether Khloe still believes she is among the few family members that is truly an open book onscreen. "There's been times that I think that was maybe what I was going through, because you could also say Kourtney and Scott [Disick] at the beginning, it was so much was about them but maybe there wasn't as much going on in other peoples' lives," Khloe reasons. "Kim and I have had this conversation really openly. It's that we feel like we give...
CelebritiesPosted by
Parade

Oh Lord: Scott Disick’s Dating History, From Kourtney Kardashian to Amelia Hamlin and Everyone In Between

When it comes to his love life, Scott Disick has a few patterns. The reality TV fixture gained notoriety as Kourtney Kardashian‘s boyfriend and baby daddy on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which chronicled their many ups and downs as a couple. Since then, he’s enjoyed many hookups and a few long-term relationships, often with women at least a dozen years younger than him from wealthy, celebrity-connected families. Whether you want to praise the “Lord” Disick (as he likes to call himself) or side-eye his behavior, Scott Disick’s dating history is, at the very least, far from boring. Here are all of his romances and flings through the years…that we know of so far.