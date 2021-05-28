A Complete Timeline of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Relationship
In a move that just about nobody saw coming, Kourtney Kardashian came out of the coronavirus pandemic with a tattooed rock-star drummer on her arm. After a string of romances and fizzled-out high-profile couplings, Kardashian embraced 2021 with a brand-new beau in Travis Barker from TRL mainstays Blink-182. It seemed like an unconventional pairing, given the gloss and glam of Kardashian and the ink-and-sleeveless tees that came with Barker, but the world was entranced by the two, especially as their online interactions started to get as over-the-top as Barker's band's parody music videos. Here's what you need to know about this incendiary duo, between the Calabasas connections and the inky tattoo tributes.