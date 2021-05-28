A Complete Timeline of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Relationship

Khloe Kardashian tells it like it is. In an exclusive sneak peek at the Thursday, June 17 reunion episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe calls out Kourtney Kardashian for pulling back in later seasons. Host Andy Cohen asks whether Khloe still believes she is among the few family members that is truly an open book onscreen. "There's been times that I think that was maybe what I was going through, because you could also say Kourtney and Scott [Disick] at the beginning, it was so much was about them but maybe there wasn't as much going on in other peoples' lives," Khloe reasons. "Kim and I have had this conversation really openly. It's that we feel like we give...