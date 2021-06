FLeading German European Parliamentarians are warning Europeans about Slovenia’s presidency of the EU Council, which begins in early July and is chaired by Prime Minister Janez Jansa. I appeal to everyone with a responsibility at European level, Member States, the European Commission, Parliament and the media, not to give Jansa a stage for his anti-democratic rhetoric and policy. There is always hope that even difficult heads of government will become more supportive of the state while presiding over the council. “But I’m afraid Jansa will disappoint that hope,” said European Parliament Vice-President Katharina Barley (SPD), WELT.