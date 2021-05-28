Nancy Drew Season 2 finale spoilers: Nancy’s in serious trouble
Ryan, Carson, and the Drew Crew will need to do everything they can to save Nancy on the Nancy Drew Season 2 finale. Take a look at what to expect. Things in Nancy Drew came full circle on the penultimate episode of the season. It connected back to the premiere episode, and it turns out the wraith has been with Nancy this whole time. In fact, the wraith has been manipulating Nancy the entire time, and Nancy doesn’t have that long left to live.precincttv.com