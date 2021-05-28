Nancy Drew Season 2 finale spoilers: Nancy’s in serious trouble

While we know that a good number of you are still setting plans fr a summer that can actually be spent outside, The CW wants you thinking about the fall. Well, their rundown of the premiere dates for shows returning by the end of the year- including Riverdale, The Flash, Walker, Nancy Drew, and more. We've listed the full return schedule below, but looking at some highlights: Nancy Drew kicks off its third season on Friday, October 8, at 9 p.m. ET. Wednesday's new double dose of Arrowverse debuts on October 13, with back-to-back premieres for DC's Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman. The Flash Season 8 and Riverdale Season 6 are teaming up to take on Tuesday nights- and they'll do that on November 16 with each series kicking off five-episode special events story arcs. Finally, October 28 sees the second-season return of Walker as well as the fourth season of Legacies.