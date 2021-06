Great investment opportunity located on US-64, 3 minutes west of Siler City town limits. There's 9 mobile homes and 1 farm house on the property currently with tenants in all of them. All homes have been well maintained by the seller and each home has its own septic. 7 of the homes are on well water and 3 are connected to county water at the road with the potential for more to be connected! There's 19 acres of prime pasture leased for hay, and 23 acres of timber with a creek running east/west through it.