San Francisco, CA

Letters to the Editor: Strategies to fix root cause of homelessness

By San Francisco Chronicle readers
San Francisco Chronicle
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegarding “Beloved safe-sleep project in jeopardy” (May 26): It’s time to get to the root of the homelessness problem in San Francisco. Providing a safe space for rest and shelter is a start, but more should be done to make sure they have the tools to support themselves. People in San Francisco should consider ways they can help the Gubbio Project because ending homelessness is something everyone should be concerned about. When I began volunteering for The Borgen Project, their mission hit home for me because I spent my whole life passing the streets of Berkeley and San Francisco and seeing tents lined up.

www.sfchronicle.com
