We're teaming up with Mt. Washington Auto Road and Great Glen Trails to hook you up with our Father's Day Mount Washington Getaway! What exactly does that mean for you?. If you win, you'll score yourself a free trip up a 160-year-old road in the Mount Washington Auto Road right up to the summit, a free 1/2-day of E-Biking (which is mountain biking with a boost of extra power), a free 1/2-day of kayaking, and a free night stay across the street at The Glen House -- ALL FOR FREE.