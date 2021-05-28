Cancel
Longview, TX

Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

By Longview News-Journal
Longview News-Journal
 19 days ago

GUSHER: For the decision by the Longview ISD board to rename a school for its first Black member. Trustees on Wednesday voted to change the name of South Ward Elementary School to Clarence W. Bailey Elementary School in honor of the trustee first elected in 1974. Bailey, who died in February, was elected to the board four years after Longview ISD integrated its schools. He graduated from Mary C. Womack High School in 1950 and would go on to serve as a teacher and coach for Longview ISD for seven years. Bailey’s daughter, Sherry Smith, said her father would be “so honored” to know a school was named after him, adding that Bailey worked to make sure all students in the district received a quality education. “I can really see him smiling with his head down like, ‘I can’t believe this would happen to me.’ He tried to support and help as many people he could,” Smith told us. An official unveiling ceremony is planned at the new Clarence W. Bailey Elementary, but details have not been finalized.

www.news-journal.com
