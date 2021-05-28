Former Beachwood woman recounts experience during conflict

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict resurgence earlier this month hit home for Rachel Holzer while she was on call for a United Hatzalah volunteer shift weeks prior. “A friend of mine was in an ambulance shift in Jerusalem a couple of weeks ago, and they were busy the entire night, treating people with head wounds and other injuries related to Arab riots in East Jerusalem, that’s when it truly started,” Holzer, 42, a former Beachwood resident who attended Congregation Zichron Chaim in University Heights, told the Cleveland Jewish News on May 19. “Days later, I saw my son’s first-grade class’ WhatsApp group and parents were saying they did not want to send their children on a school trip that was planned for Jerusalem because of the rising unrest.”