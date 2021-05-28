‘Cruella’ and ‘Black Widow’ Are All That! Get the Scoop on 17 Must-See Summer Movies

Laurie Sparham/Disney; Marvel Studios; Netflix; Quantrell D. Colbert

Remember the summer movie season? It’s been a few years, so here’s a refresher: Lots of shiny big-budget spectacles and sunny gems specially designed to whisk you away from the real world for a few hours. (Read: No traces of a Nomadland.)

After the sad effort of 2020 — thanks for trying, Tenet — the class of ’21 is determined to deliver the comedy-and action-packed goods. Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel and a wickedly fun Emma Stone help, as do the usual slew of sequels and a musical from Lin-Manuel Miranda that will make you want to dance in the aisles. And hey, multiple sources even confirm that Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow will finally check in too.

Here’s an early look at 17 hot titles coming to a screen near you.