Bluffton Self Help said it is welcoming clients back to its Wellness Food Pantry this month after more than a year of adjusting its programs because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The local nonprofit has been serving clients via a drive-thru food pantry, which will continue from 4-6 p.m. on Mondays. It also “will continue to provide weekly grocery deliveries to homebound neighbors,” it said in a news release.