Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Patents are needed to develop medicines for future pandemics - Merkel

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ba8te_0aETsYKG00
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference after a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination summit of the federal and state governments at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/Pool

German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged G20 countries to fund the COVAX initiative to provide COVID-19 vaccines to the world's poorer countries, but stressed that patent protection was vital to the development of medicines to deal with future pandemics.

Addressing a conference held on Friday in connection with Italy's chairmanship of the G20 group of large economies, Merkel said the world needed to apply the lessons of the coronavirus crisis in preparing for future pandemics

"This includes not weakening the incentives for research and development but developing them further if necessary," she said. "Patent protection plays an important role here."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Reuters

Reuters

133K+
Followers
160K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Merkel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patents#Pandemics#Research And Development#German#G20#Covax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Macron’s 2030 EU tech push is oddly modest

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Emmanuel Macron, like most European policymakers, wants the bloc to have more technology giants. The French president on Tuesday laid down a target of 10 companies worth at least 100 billion euros by 2030 read more . It’s oddly modest. The bloc already has...
Public Healthkitco.com

Spain gets EU approval for $84 bln COVID recovery plan

MADRID, June 16 (Reuters) - Spain's plan for recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic and transformation into a greener and more digitalised economy got European Commission approval on Wednesday, the second such green light in the 27-nation EU after Portugal. As one of the main beneficiaries of a 750 billion euro...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

World Bank says it cannot assist El Salvador bitcoin implementation

NEW YORK, June 16 (Reuters) - The World Bank said on Wednesday it cannot assist El Salvador’s bitcoin implementation given environmental and transparency shortcomings. “We are committed to helping El Salvador in numerous ways including for currency transparency and regulatory processes,” said a World Bank spokesperson via email. “While the...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

NZ economy surges as housing, retail drive post-COVID recovery

WELLINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - New Zealand's economic growth swept past forecasts in the first quarter on the back of a housing boom and strong retail spending, avoiding a second recession and bringing forward expectations for tighter monetary policy. Gross domestic product (GDP) rose 1.6% in the three months through...
Public Healthq957.com

EU has carried out 300 million COVID-19 vaccinations – Von der Leyen

PARIS (Reuters) – The European Union has passed the 300 million COVID-19 vaccinations threshold, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday. “We have passed 300 million vaccinations in the EU. Every day, we get closer to our goal: to have enough doses delivered to vaccinate 70% of adults in the EU next month,” Von der Leyen wrote on her Twitter account.
WorldBloomberg

Canada, EU in Raw Materials Pact to Cut China Reliance

Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here. Canada and the European Union launched a new partnership to secure supply chains for critical minerals and reduce dependence on China in a push for jobs and to counter climate change.
Foreign Policy101 WIXX

German industry group criticises China over new sanctions law

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s powerful BDI industry association criticised China on Tuesday for passing a law to counter foreign sanctions, which it said sent a worrying signal to investors and companies abroad. China is one of the most important export markets for German companies outside the European Union’s single market,...
Worldscoopcube.com

G7 adopts plan to combat future pandemics

Coming together to show a united front in the face of the Covid-19 crisis, the leaders of the great powers of the G7 want to make “historic” progress on Saturday by adopting a battle plan against future pandemics. At the top until Sunday in the southwest of England, the heads...
Public Healthkeralakaumudi.com

India will help other developing countries in the fight against Covid 19; need global unity to defend against pandemic

​​​​NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India has stood united in the fight against the pandemic with the coordinated efforts of administration, industry and society in general. He was virtually addressing the outreach sessions of the G7 Summit 2021. He also added that the nation has fruitfully utilised digital media in tracing the contacts of Covid patients and also in the coordination of vaccine distribution. He also expressed his gratitude to the G7 nations for the overwhelming support received to the country during the pandemic’s second wave. — Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday joined the leaders virtually in the outreach sessions of the G7 Summit 2021 and gave the Mantra of “One Earth, One Health” in his remarks. The government sources told news agency ANI that Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel specifically referred to PM Modi’s mantra and conveyed strong support.
Public Health24newshd.tv

UK hails G7 declaration on preventing future pandemics

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday acclaimed a "historic" action plan by G7 nations to prevent future pandemics, after Covid-19 wrecked economies and claimed millions of lives around the world. The "Carbis Bay Declaration" -- named after the seaside town in Cornwall, southwest England, where world leaders are currently...
WorldBBC

G7 leaders to discuss future pandemic plans

Video caption: The Queen: ‘Are you supposed to be looking as if you’re enjoying yourself?’The Queen: ‘Are you supposed to be looking as if you’re enjoying yourself?’. After Friday's talks, the leaders were joined by the Queen for a dinner at the nearby Eden Project. As they posed for a...
POTUSUS News and World Report

Bracing for Future Pandemics

Countries need to better collaborate to prevent future pandemics and health crises on the scale of COVID-19, especially as health experts warn of a coming global shortage of doctors and nurses, global leaders say. The discussions and warnings come as U.S. President Joe Biden is in Europe to discuss a...
Public Healthbizjournals

Table of specialists: The future of work after the pandemic

Companies and their employees navigated relentless changes during the past 16 months of the pandemic. But now that the worst appears to be winding down nationally, leaders are asking themselves how they can purposefully lead their workforce to a “new normal.”. A key feature of the pandemic for many organizations...
Public Healthnordot.app

Merkel praises 'extremely pleasant' coronavirus developments

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday praised the coronavirus situation in Germany, as digital certificates for people vaccinated against the virus were due to be rolled out. "The development is extremely pleasant at the moment, when it comes to the case numbers," Merkel said after consultations with the premiers of...