The Summer Sun Music Series, sponsored by many area businesses, is the perfect answer to finally emerging from our long quarantine shelters and gathering together again in small groups in a festival atmosphere! Fairfield Art and Convention Center's brand new executive director, Lindsay Bauer, has come up with a terrific idea! The weather was amazing Wednesday night for an outdoor concert. The day had been warm and full of sunshine. The sun was just setting and there was a slight breeze. I had a comfy folding chair, my ever-present water bottle, and my husband sitting beside me. Ahhhh just right.