One of the best things about summer is how much time you're able to spend outside doing activities like swimming in the ocean or hiking in the woods. Celebrating nature and all of its beauty is definitely a perk of the warm weather. That's why summer is the perfect time to channel the vibrancy of the great outdoors into fashion by wearing earth tones. An earth tone can be any color that mirrors one found in nature, like the lush green of grass, sunbaked red of cracked clay, or crystal blue of a river. These rich colors are best paired with neutrals like cream and denim, though in some cases, earth tones can be neutrals on their own as well. Keep scrolling for different examples of earth-tone pieces and styling inspiration.