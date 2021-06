Confession: I spend way too much time thinking about the Tudors. It started when I was probably about 12 and I happened upon Robin Maxwell’s novel, The Secret Diary of Anne Boleyn at my local Walden Books. Not knowing who Anne Boleyn was but thinking secret diaries sounded cool, I snapped it up. I learned the broad strokes of her life: that Anne Boleyn was the second wife of the notorious King Henry VIII of England, that their relationship scandalized and alienated the English people and caused Henry to divorce the Catholic Church (for not letting him divorce his first wife), and that he eventually had her beheaded when she didn’t give him a son.