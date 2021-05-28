Sponsored: A gracious Mediterranean bungalow in Albany
This lovely Mediterranean bungalow at 1341 Thousand Oaks Blvd. is in a prime Albany location!. The large, bright living room features a high, vaulted ceiling and central fireplace with original tile work. A broad curved archway frames the formal dining room and the updated kitchen comes with quartz countertops and hardwood floors (2021), and a refurbished Wedgewood stove. The kitchen also has a dining/office space overlooking Memorial Park across the street.www.eastbaytimes.com