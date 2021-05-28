Watch: Gov. Charlie Baker to announce update on COVID orders
Massachusetts officials are scheduled to discuss rescinding certain COVID-19 emergency orders on Friday. Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito will join Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudder and Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy for a press conference in the Massachusetts State House library. The press conference is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. A livestream is available to watch here.www.masslive.com