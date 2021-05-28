Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Watch: Gov. Charlie Baker to announce update on COVID orders

By Michelle Williams
Posted by 
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Massachusetts officials are scheduled to discuss rescinding certain COVID-19 emergency orders on Friday. Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito will join Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudder and Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy for a press conference in the Massachusetts State House library. The press conference is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. A livestream is available to watch here.

www.masslive.com
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
41K+
Followers
33K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karyn Polito
Person
Charlie Baker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Massachusetts State House#Covid#Covid#Health And Human Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Augusta, MEwabi.tv

Gov. Mills announces new sweepstakes to increase COVID-19 vaccinations

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Gov. Janet Mills on Wednesday announced a new sweepstakes to encourage more Mainers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The “Don’t Miss Your Shot: Vaccinationland Sweepstakes” will reward the winner with $1 for every person vaccinated in Maine by July 4. Mills said the more people who...
Boston, MAPosted by
NEWS CENTER Maine

Fenway to be at full capacity starting May 29

BOSTON — On Monday, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced all COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted on May 29, which will allow Fenway Park to begin operating at full capacity. The announcement from the Red Sox includes all baseball games and concerts throughout the summer. Fenway seats 37,731 fans when sold...
Public Healtheastietimes.com

Baker Issues Order Rescinding COVID-19 Restrictions

On Friday afternoon, Governor Charlie Baker joined Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders to sign an Executive Order terminating the Commonwealth’s State of Emergency effective June 15, 2021. The Order also rescinded most COVID-19 restrictions,...
HealthBoston Herald

Battenfeld: Charlie Baker’s anemic fundraising fades to new lows

Gov. Charlie Baker’s anemic campaign fundraising is fading faster than the coronavirus, raising more questions about whether he plans on pursuing a third term. Baker raised just a little more than $3,400 in May — from a total of just six contributions — his second-worst fundraising performance in the last two years, new campaign finance reports show.
PoliticsBoston Herald

Howie Carr: Charlie Baker unmasked in yet another terrible week

Was this the week that Gov. Charlie Baker was finally … unmasked?. It was yet another terrible, horrible, no good, very bad week for the man variously known as “Charlie Parker” (as President Biden calls him) or “Gov. Bacon” (as Sen. Ed Markey calls him). But he may have hit rock bottom on Friday when he went out and said this:
Politicsnewbostonpost.com

Charlie Baker Campaign Raised Less Than $4,000 In May 2021

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker had another limited month in terms of fund raising in May. The incumbent Republican raised just $3,432, according to the Massachusetts Office of Campaign and Political Finance. During that same time, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito raised $47,802.00 — a far larger total than Baker. Word of...
Income TaxBoston Herald

Charlie Baker says ‘No’ to millionaires’ tax

A day after the Legislature advanced a Constitutional amendment imposing a 4% surtax on incomes above $1 million, Gov. Charlie Baker said the state should not raise taxes following a devastating pandemic. The House and Senate voted 159-41 Wednesday afternoon to advance the amendment that advocates say could raise $2...
West Boylston, MANECN

Gov. Baker to Announce Small Business Recovery Effort Wednesday

Gov. Charlie Baker will hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon to make an announcement regarding support for small business recovery efforts in underserved communities. He is scheduled to speak at 4 p.m. from Springfield's White Lion Brewing Company. He has two other scheduled events, a ribbon cutting at the Worcester County Sheriff's Office in West Boylston at 11 a.m. and a visit to Caring Health Center's vaccine clinic in Springfield at 3:15 p.m.