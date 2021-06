In 2011, Beyoncé Knowles, accompanied by a cadre of shiny dancers in tank tops, bopped towards a microphone wearing a bejeweled hat, a leotard, fishnets, and an absolutely abysmal shoe: the Isabel Marant Bekett, a puffy-tongued, amorphous bloop of a sneaker, a wedge high-top thing that is objectively ugly. Because the shoe was on Beyoncé, it sold out. Everyone wanted what the shoe promised—to be tall, to be chic, to be dressed down but also up, and maybe, to be Beyoncé. They cost $600 and were inevitably knocked off by so many people that Marant said, quite Frenchly, to the Cut in 2014, “I think they have become quite far from my image...They have become something super-vulgar, so I’m not feeling like I want to be the wedge-sneaker designer.”