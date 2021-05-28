Very Good & Proper’s new sustainable outdoor furniture is summer-ready
British furniture brand Very Good & Proper has made its debut into outdoor furniture, just in time for the sunny season. With a new edition of the brand’s essential ‘Canteen’ table by Ed Carpenter and André Klauser, now transformed into an outdoors dining table, the collection also includes the ‘Latte’ chair, an essential, stackable outdoor chair designed in collaboration with Parisian studio AC/AL. The chair and table structure are available in a series of earthy shades, from white and beige to charcoal, to bring your outdoors space to life.www.wallpaper.com