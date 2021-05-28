Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Multiple Miners Make Their Way In for Q1 OTC Market Index Rebalancing

By Sean Sechler
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 19 days ago

The indices that track trading on OTC Markets saw several changes occur in Q1. Here is a deeper look at the companies that were added and removed in each of the market’s major indices that were rebalanced for the quarter:

The OTCX Composite Index, which is the benchmark for tracking the overall performance of the most transparent domestic and international companies on OTC Markets, closed up 3.9% in the first quarter. There were 58 new companies added to the index, including AYR Wellness Inc. (OTCWX: AYWRF), Blackstone Minerals Ltd. (OTCQX: BLSTF), Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCQX: INBP), Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCQX: NCAUF), Tilt Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: TLLTF), The Trendlines Group Ltd. (OTCQX: TRNLY), and Zoetic International PLC (OTCQX: ZOEIF).

Twenty-seven companies were removed from the index including Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX), which graduated to Nasdaq on January 12, 2021, and URBAN-GRO (UGRO), which graduated to Nasdaq on February 12, 2021. Midas Gold Corp. changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. (PPTA) and graduated to Nasdaq on February 18, 2021. Ferguson Plc (FERG) graduated to NYSE on 3/8/2021.

The OTCQX Billion+ Index, which tracks the performance of the $1 billion-plus market cap OTCQX companies, was up 3.6% for the quarter. Nine companies were added to the index including Atlantic Sapphire ASA (OTCQX: AASZF), Bombardier Inc. (OTCQX: BDRBF), Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund (OTCQX: BITW) and TerrAscend Corp. (OTCXQ: TRSSF).

The OTCQX Dividend Index, which tracks the dividend-paying U.S. and international OTCQX companies, was up 3.6% in the quarter. Fourteen new companies were added to the index including Britvic plc (OTCQX: BTVCY), Endeavour Mining Corporation (OTCQX: EDVMF), Prime Meridian Holding Co. (OTCQX: PMHG) and TAG Oil Ltd. (OTCQX: TAOIF). Fifteen companies were removed from the index.

The OTCQX Banks Index, which is made up of OTCQX community and regional banks, increased 15.9% in the first quarter. Twelve banks were added to the index in the quarter and four companies were removed. Some of those banks included Century Next Financial Corp (OTCQX: CTUY), Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCQX: EQFN), Grand River Commerce Inc. (OTCQX: GNRV) and InBankshares, Corp (OTCQX: INBC).

The OTCQX International Index, a benchmark for international OTCQX companies, was up 3.0% for the quarter. Thirty-one new companies were added to the index including Apollo Healthcare Corp. (OTCQX: AHCCF) and BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (OTCQX: BBKCF).

The OTCQX Canada Index, which tracks Canadian OTCQX companies, was up 11.9% in the first quarter. Twenty-five companies were added to the index and eight companies were removed.

OTCQX U.S. Index, a benchmark for U.S. OTCQX companies, was up 16.5% in the first quarter. Twenty-five companies were added to the index and 13 companies were removed.

OTCQX Cannabis Index, a benchmark for cannabis companies, was up 26% in the first quarter. Eleven new companies joined the index. The 11 companies added were Columbia Care Inc (OTCQX: CCHWF), TPCO HLDG CORP (OTCQX: GRAMF), Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTCQX: GTBIF), Indiva Ltd. (OTCQX: NDVAF), Next Green Wave (OTCQX: NXGWF), Red White & Bloom Brands Inc (OTCQX: RWBYF), Tilt Holdings Inc (OTCQX: TLLTF), TerrAscend Corp. (OTCQX: TRSSF), Vireo Health International Inc (OTCQX: VREOF), WeedMD Inc (OTCQX: WDDMF) and Zoetic International PLC (OTCQX: ZOEIF). Eight companies were removed.

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
50K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Index Fund#Otc#Minerals#Miners#Otc Markets#Ayr Wellness Inc#Otcwx#Aywrf#Blackstone Minerals Ltd#Blstf#Inbp#Newcore Gold Ltd#Ncauf#Tilt Holdings Inc#Tlltf#The Trendlines Group Ltd#Trnly#Zoetic International Plc#Zoeif#Lexaria Bioscience Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Falls 40 Points; Aprea Therapeutics Shares Surge

Midway through trading Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.12% to 34,259.48 while the NASDAQ rose 0.20% to 14,100.31. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.05% to 4,244.41. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,486,910 cases with around 600,280 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 29,633,100 cases and 379,570 deaths, while Brazil reported over 17,533,220 COVID-19 cases with 490,690 deaths. In total, there were at least 176,682,210 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,823,780 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) stock rose 12.95% to $4.62 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 6.7 million shares is 3746.52% of Gaucho Group Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $35.0 million. Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Clean Air Metals Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts (CVE:AIR)

Clean Air Metals Inc. (CVE:AIR) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clean Air Metals in a research note issued on Thursday, June 10th. Beacon Securities analyst B. Berhe forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Beacon Securities has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Clean Air Metals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.
BusinessBusiness Insider

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. Obtains Final Order for Arrangement with Canopy Growth Corporation

TORONTO, June 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. ("Supreme", the "Company" or "we") (TSX: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1), is pleased to announce that it has been granted the final court order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) approving the plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") with Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy"), pursuant to which, among other things, Canopy will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Supreme (the "Supreme Shares") for consideration consisting of 0.01165872 of a Canopy common share and $0.0001 in cash (the "Consideration") in exchange for each Supreme Share held, which was previously announced on April 8, 2021. Receipt of the final order follows approval of the Arrangement by shareholders of Supreme (the "Supreme Shareholders") at its special meeting of Supreme Shareholders held on June 10, 2021.
StocksWKRB News

Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,581 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Several...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Upgraded to “Buy” at BTIG Research

Separately, Northcoast Research began coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $95.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $104.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.53.
StocksWKRB News

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) PT Lowered to C$7.00

HEXO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of HEXO from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of HEXO from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of HEXO from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HEXO currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.01.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

What's Next For Roblox Stock As It Moves Toward Support?

Roblox Corp. (NYSE:RBLX) shares traded lower Wednesday after its May metrics showed that active daily users declined month-over-month. The company announced that daily active users are at 43 million, which is up 28% from the same period a year ago but down 1% from the prior month. Roblox Corp. was...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why BlackBerry Shares Are Getting Hammered Today

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) shares are trading lower by 9% at $12.74 Wednesday afternoon. Weakness appears related to overall market weakness as well as investors watching for possible policy shifts this afternoon and the central bank's plan, or not, to handle inflation. Investors are also watching for news on interest rates, as a rise in rates could weigh on growth and technology stocks.
Posted by
Benzinga

9 Financials Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels. Below are some instances of unusual options activity...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Shares Of Applied UV Are Trading Higher Today

Applied UV (NASDAQ: AUVI) shares are trading higher after the company announced laboratory results confirming the SteriLumen Lumicide Ribbon kills SARS-CoV-2. SteriLumen Lumicide Ribbon is Applied UV's proprietary connected UVC disinfection platform for surface disinfection. The results demonstrated that the SteriLumen Lumicide Ribbon achieved viral inactivation of greater than 99.908%...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 146,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,000. KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned 3.25% of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.94. 789,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 394,418,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Tumbles Over 300 Points; Federal Reserve Maintains Interest Rates

Toward the end of trading Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.92% to 33,983.29 while the NASDAQ fell 0.68% to 13,977.59. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.74% to 4,215.21. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,486,910 cases with around 600,280 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 29,633,100 cases and 379,570 deaths, while Brazil reported over 17,533,220 COVID-19 cases with 490,690 deaths. In total, there were at least 176,682,210 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,823,780 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Insider Sells 17,532 Shares of Stock

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) insider Barend Reijn sold 17,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $231,597.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,489 shares in the company, valued at $865,109.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Look At Orphazyme's Volatility Ahead Of Thursday's PDUFA Catalyst

After sobering down in the past three sessions, shares of Danish biopharma Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) have taken off yet again. The Curious Case of The ‘Orphazyme Rally:' Orphazyme became the latest muse of retail traders, who pushed the stock to an all-time intra-day high of $77.77 last Thursday. That the gain came with no catalyst or news is a testimony to the frenzied retailed buying by retail traders, led in large part by the Reddit trading community.