Food And Drink Companies More Confident

Pound Rises After UK Inflation Data, Gains Limited Before Fed. The pound rises after data showed annual U.K. inflation reached 2.1% in May, above a Wall Street Journal poll forecast of 1.9% and exceeding the Bank of England's 2.0% target for the first time in almost two years. Gains are limited, however, ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve decision later Wednesday, which has the potential to boost the dollar and weigh on risk appetite, sending the pound lower. The U.K. data "remains supportive for the pound" but the dollar's reaction to the Fed "will of course be key as will any deterioration in the EU-U.K. relationship in regard to the Northern Ireland protocol," says Derek Halpenny, head of research for global markets for EMEA at MUFG. GBP/USD rises 0.2% to 1.4115. EUR/GBP falls 0.2% to 0.8593.