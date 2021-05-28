Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Sixers need to complete the sweep vs. Wizards

By Write For Us
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia 76ers beat the Washington Wizards 120-95 on Wednesday night to take a 2-0 lead in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs. Ben Simmons had a great game, stuffing the stat sheet with 22 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a block. Meanwhile the Wizards struggled from everywhere with the team shooting 40 percent from the field and a measly nine percent from beyond the arc while getting hounded by the Sixers’ defense.

thesixersense.com
FanSided

FanSided

98K+
Followers
284K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Sixers#The Wells Fargo Center#Wells Fargo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAdailyjournal.net

Divergent paths lead Celtics, Wizards into play-in matchup

BOSTON — The Eastern Conference play-in tournament game between the No. 7 seed Celtics and No. 8 Wizards is a matchup of teams that ended the regular season on divergent paths. Washington opened the season 3-12 and was on hiatus for two weeks in January because of coronavirus-related issues before...
NBACBS Sports

Wizards' Raul Neto: Likely available Tuesday

Neto (hamstring) is probable for Tuesday's play-in game against the Celtics. Coach Scott Brooks said Monday morning that the 28-year-old would be a game-time decision for Tuesday's contest, but the guard's outlook appears to have improved. Neto missed the finale two games of the season with the hamstring issue, but he started the previous 14 contests and averaged 11.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals in 28.1 minutes.
NBAcelticslife.com

Previewing the Celtics vs. Wizards Play-In Game

The NBA regular season officially concluded yesterday, and now it’s onto the NBA Playoffs, or the NBA Play-In Tournament for the Celtics. The seventh (for now) seeded Boston Celtics are taking on the eighth seeded Washington Wizards on Tuesday, May 18th at 9:00 EST. The Celtics have limped to the finish line, finishing 4-6 in their last ten games, while the Wizards have been surging lately, in large part due to the efforts of the NBA’s new all-time triple-double leader, Russell Westbrook.
NBASporting News

League Pass Alert: Who are the biggest X-factors in the Play-In Tournament?

The stage is set for the first-ever expanded Play-In Tournament!. 7-8 Game: No. 7 Boston Celtics vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards. 9-10 Game: No. 9 Indiana Pacers vs. No. 10 Charlotte Hornets. Western Conference. 7-8 Game: No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers vs. No. 8 Golden State Warriors. 9-10 Game: No....
NBACBS Sports

With or without Joel Embiid, Sixers look to close out Wizards

Any championship aspirations the Philadelphia 76ers possess will hinge on the health of Most Valuable Player finalist Joel Embiid. Right now, the Sixers must be nervous. Even though the top-seeded Sixers can clinch the opening round series in five games at home against the eighth-seeded Washington Wizards on Wednesday night, Embiid might not be available to play.
NBAYardbarker

Seth Curry, George Hill Appear on Sixers' Injury Report for Game 5 vs. Wizards

When the Philadelphia 76ers fired up their first-round playoff series against the Washington Wizards, they had a clean injury report. Although they had a couple of players suffer minor injuries through the first few games, the Sixers hadn't ruled anybody out for games one through four. That could change on...
NBAYardbarker

Sixers' Tobias Harris Reacts to Fan Who Stormed the Court vs. Wizards

Lately, the NBA has seen an abnormal amount of unruly fan behavior. As teams across the league begin to increase fan capacity for the 2021 NBA Playoffs, many organizations are witnessing strange acts at home and on the road. The Philadelphia 76ers are no strangers to the unfortunate circumstances. Just...
NBANBC Sports

Everything you need to know for Sixers-Wizards Game 5 with Embiid sidelined

The Sixers on Wednesday night will have a second chance to close out the Wizards and win their first-round series. When: 7 p.m. ET with Sixers Pregame Live at 6:15 p.m. Live stream: NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com and the MyTeams app. And here are three storylines to watch:. Adjustments without Embiid. The Sixers...
NBAUSA Today

3 observations: Seth Curry, Sixers eliminate Wizards in Game 5 at home

The Philadelphia 76ers had a tall task ahead of them on Wednesday night. They were looking to finish off a pesky Washington Wizards squad at home in Game 5, but they would have to do it without the services of Joel Embiid. The big fella was diagnosed with a small lateral meniscus tear in his right knee and he is day-to-day.
NBAUSA Today

Sixers individual player grades after Game 5 elimination of Wizards

The Philadelphia 76ers are moving on to Round 2 now after they finished off the Washington Wizards in Game 5. They received big performances out of everybody on the roster in order to get what they needed with Joel Embiid out at the moment due to a small lateral meniscus tear in his right knee.
NBAtag24.com

NBA Playoffs: The Process is still working for the Sixers as they eliminate the Wizards in Game 5

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – The Philadelphia 76ers move on in the Eastern Conference Playoffs, clinching game five easily over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. Seth Curry (30) showed up in a big way to lead the Sixers over the Wizards 129-112. The NBA's top team in the East was missing their big man Joel Embiid and after game four’s disappointing loss, the Sixers were feeling the pressure to step up and win without him.
NBANBC Philadelphia

Sixers Vs. Wizards: 10 Mind-Boggling Stats From Game 5 Finale

Roob's Observations: 10 mind-boggling stats from Game 5 win originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. With Joel Embiid or without him, the 76ers were unstoppable on offense in this series, averaging a ridiculous 124 points per game in eliminating the Wizards in five games in their Eastern Conference 1st-round game.
NBAkentuckysportsradio.com

BBNBA: Tyrese Maxey goes for 15 in Wizards-Sixers Game 4

Let’s get right into it. Tyrese Maxey was the only former ‘Cat in action last night as his Philadelphia 76ers fell to the Washington Wizards in Game 4 to prevent a sweep, making the series 3-1. The 76ers got on top early in Game 4 and were up by 8...
NBAYardbarker

Wizards' Davis Bertans to Miss Rest of Series vs. Sixers With Calf Injury

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid wasn't the only notable player to go down on Monday night. Not too long after Embiid left the game with a sore knee, Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans exited the court with a calf injury. After spending time back in the locker room, the Wizards...