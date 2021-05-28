Sixers need to complete the sweep vs. Wizards
The Philadelphia 76ers beat the Washington Wizards 120-95 on Wednesday night to take a 2-0 lead in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs. Ben Simmons had a great game, stuffing the stat sheet with 22 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a block. Meanwhile the Wizards struggled from everywhere with the team shooting 40 percent from the field and a measly nine percent from beyond the arc while getting hounded by the Sixers’ defense.thesixersense.com