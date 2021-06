Retailers have been evolving away from legacy systems to the latest innovations, from monolith to microservices. The pace of change is accelerating in response to increasing demands for improving operations, reducing costs and enhancing customer experiences. The microservice approach enables retailers to develop, independently test and deploy new functionality without affecting other areas of the application. And by building incremental use cases, retailers can achieve even better functionality than they have in current solutions. Read this white paper to learn how a microservices platform can help you overcome 5 challenges facing retailers today, including: