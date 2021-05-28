Cancel
Video Games

NZXT and Ubisoft launch the H510 Valhalla case

By bit-tech news
bit-tech.net
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBit-Tech reported upon two previous custom NZXT gaming themed chassis; the World of Warcraft themed design from 2019, and a Rainbow Six Siege themed design a year ago. Sometimes third time is a charm and the latest collaboration with Ubisoft might be the most appealing yet, with its Viking rune motifs and lighting.

