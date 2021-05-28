NZXT and Ubisoft launch the H510 Valhalla case

Ubisoft has now detailed a little of what we can expect to see during Ubisoft Forward, which takes place next week on June 12th as part of the digital E3 event. The main Ubisoft Forward show begins at 8pm BST/3pm ET, with a pre-show at 7pm BST/2pm ET and a post-show at 9pm BST/4pm ET. Firstly, the pre-show will feature news and updates for For Honor, Trackmania, The Crew 2, Brawlhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, and more. The main show will reveal gameplay and trailers for the next Rainbow Six game (previously called Rainbow Six Quarantine), and will also feature details on Far Cry 6, Riders Republic, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Rainbow Six Siege, and more. Lastly, the post-show includes the Community Briefing for Rainbow Six Siege, along with developer commentary on certain announcements seen during the main Ubisoft Forward show.