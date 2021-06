Investing in stocks that pay dividends or in dividend exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can generate passive income in a portfolio. But if you don’t need that income stream, you could choose to reinvest dividends instead. Reinvesting dividends simply means using them to purchase more of that stock or ETF. This can help you grow your portfolio, without additional investment out of pocket. Here are the pros and cons of dividend reinvesting. A financial advisor can help you decide how much, if any, of your dividends you should invest.