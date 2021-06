Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 346,400 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the May 13th total of 264,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,464.0 days.