Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Chiasma's Mycapssa Associated With Positive Patient-Reported Outcomes In Acromegaly Patients

By Vandana Singh
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JvI4u_0aETqNn500
  • Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ: CHMA) has presented patient-reported outcomes (PROs) data from its MPOWERED Phase 3 trial of Mycapssa for acromegaly, a hormonal disorder in which the pituitary gland produces too much growth hormone.
  • Data demonstrated that study patients reported significantly improved quality of life and work productivity after transitioning from long-acting injectable somatostatin analogs (iSSAs) to Mycapssa.
  • The data were presented at the Annual American Association of Clinical Endocrinology Meeting.
  • In the MPOWERED study, 146 patients entered the 6-month run-in phase in which all patients received Mycapssa.
  • 92 patients who were responders to Mycapssa at the end of run-in were then randomized into the 9-month randomized controlled treatment phase to receive Mycapssa or iSSAs.
  • Among the 92 randomized patients, results showed that several PROs, including quality of life and work productivity, were significantly improved at the end of the run-in phase (reflecting outcomes on Mycapssa) compared to their results at the baseline of run-in (reflecting outcomes on iSSAs).
  • The safety profile of Mycapssa in the MPOWERED trial was consistent with the known safety profile of octreotide but without adverse injection site reactions.
  • No new or unexpected safety signals were detected during the study.
  • Price Action: CHMA shares are up 0.23% at $4.29 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
50K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acromegaly#Productivity#Pituitary Gland#American Association#Chiasma Inc Lrb#Chma#Mpowered
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Industry
Related
Healthhealio.com

Study: FLACS, conventional phaco yield similar outcomes

Twelve months after treatment, there was no difference between femtosecond laser-assisted cataract surgery and conventional phacoemulsification in any parameter evaluated, one researcher told Ocular Surgery News. However, femtosecond laser-assisted astigmatic keratotomies may provide more effective astigmatism correction than manual limbal relaxing incisions. Nick Stanojcic, FRCOphth, and colleagues at Guy’s and...
Health ServicesChiropractic Economics

The 7 radiology report ‘C’s’ of communicating with patients

Explaining radiology reports to patients in the modern practice. Communication is a key component of success, but perhaps never more so than in the health care professions. When you communicate clearly with your patients, you have a much greater chance to connect, educate, gain their trust, and thus achieve better patient compliance to treatment. And one of the best ways to communicate clearly with a patient is through a radiology report.
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Rates of Reamputation High in Patients With Diabetes

Last Updated: June 15, 2021. Rates of reamputation have not changed for at least two decades. TUESDAY, June 15, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Nearly four in 10 patients with diabetes who have undergone initial amputations secondary to diabetes will have a reamputation within five years, according to a review published online June 10 in BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care.
Medical & Biotechophthalmologytimes.com

Clearside Biomedical reports positive safety results of cohort 1 trial of CLS-AX for nAMD

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. reported today positive safety results from Cohort 1 of its ongoing OASIS phase1/2a clinical trial of CLS-AX for the treatment of wet AMD. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. reported today positive safety results from Cohort 1 of its ongoing OASIS phase1/2a clinical trial of CLS-AX (axitinib injectable suspension)for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).
HealthPosted by
Benzinga

Omeros' Narsoplimab Associated With Improvement In Organ Function In Stem Cell Transplant Patients

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) has announced the presentation of data on organ function improvement from its pivotal trial of narsoplimab for the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA). Data were shared at the European Hematology Association (EHA). 61% of the intent-to-treat (ITT) population (any patient receiving at...
Public HealthMedscape News

Prone Position in Intubated, Mechanically Ventilated Patients With COVID-19

Thomas Langer; Matteo Brioni; Amedeo Guzzardella; Eleonora Carlesso; Luca Cabrini; Gianpaolo Castelli; Francesca Dalla Corte; Edoardo De Robertis; Martina Favarato; Andrea Forastieri; Clarissa Forlini; Massimo Girardis; Domenico Luca Grieco; Lucia Mirabella; Valentina Noseda; Paola Previtali; Alessandro Protti; Roberto Rona; Francesca Tardini; Tommaso Tonetti; Fabio Zannoni; Massimo Antonelli; Giuseppe Foti; Marco Ranieri; Antonio Pesenti; Roberto Fumagalli; Giacomo Grasselli.
Weight LossEurekAlert

Patient-provider discussions about bariatric surgery play pivotal role in weight loss outcomes

BOSTON -- Obesity increases one's risk for many diseases and often prevents patients from receiving other necessary medical procedures. One of the most effective ways for patients with severe obesity to lose weight is through bariatric surgery, but it's not clear how often this option is raised. In a new study published in Obesity, investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital find that eligible patients who discuss bariatric surgery options with their primary care providers or specialists from disciplines ranging from cardiology to urology are more likely to undergo surgery and lose more weight than those who do not have such discussions. But the team also found that these pivotal discussions were exceedingly rare, with fewer than 10 percent of eligible patients having a conversation over the course of a year.
Sciencepharmacytimes.com

New Results From Capmatinib Study Show Promise for Patient Outcomes

Data were presented at the virtual 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Conference. New data presented at the virtual 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Conference support capmatinib (Tabrecta; Novartis) as a beneficial treatment option for patients with MET exon 14 skipping mutation (METex14) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).1.
Healthneurology.org

Factors Associated With, and Mitigation Strategies for, Healthcare Disparities Faced by Patients With Headache Disorders

Methods An internet and PubMed search was performed and literature was reviewed for key concepts underpinning disparities in Headache Medicine. Content was refined to areas most salient to our goal of informing the provision of equitable care in headache treatment through discussions with this group of 16 experts from a range of headache subspecialties.
Healthreviewofoptometry.com

Common Terms Help Optimize Outcomes for Wet AMD Patients

With no universal agreement on what constitutes adherence to intravitreal injection therapy in neovascular AMD (nAMD), researchers sought to lay the groundwork for development and validation of terminology on patient nonadherence and nonpersistence to treatment of this disease. Nonadherence was defined as missing two or more treatments or monitoring visits...
Public HealthMedscape News

Patients With RA on Rituximab at Risk for Worse COVID Outcomes

Patients with rheumatoid arthritis who were using rituximab at the time of COVID-19 onset had a fourfold higher risk of being hospitalized, needing mechanical ventilation, or dying, compared with patients taking a tumor necrosis factor inhibitor (TNFi), according to a report given at the annual European Congress of Rheumatology. The...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Connection between genetics, treatment outcomes in patients taking blood thinners

Genetic information stored in biobanks brings new opportunities for individualized health care. According to a new study by VTT, tailoring based on genetic information can improve treatment outcomes of blood thinner treatment. There are nearly 400,000 users of blood thinners in Finland, and so the increased understanding of the effects of genetics on the drug therapy potentially benefits a large number of patients.
Sciencehealio.com

In high-risk patients with HF, CAD confers worse outcomes

In patients with HF from the VICTORIA trial, those with CAD had worse outcomes, according to a presentation at the American College of Cardiology Scientific Session. Clara Saldarriaga, MD, associate professor at the University of Antioquia and cardiology program director for Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana (UPB) Clínica Cardio VID in Medellín, Colombia, and colleagues also found that the treatment effect of vericiguat (Verquvo, Merck) was similar in patients with or without CAD.
Durham, NChealio.com

Among patients with PAD, those with HF at higher risk for poor outcomes

Patients with peripheral artery disease and HF have higher rates of CAD and elevated risk for adverse CV events and mortality compared with patients with PAD but no HF, researchers reported. “The presence of PAD has been associated with increased morbidity and mortality in patients with HF,” Marc D. Samsky,...
Sciencetargetedonc.com

Positive Responses, PFS for Pembrolizumab-Naïve Patients Continue, But Lower Efficacy Reported in Rechallenged Population

Patients with melanoma who received placebo and who progressed after the first part of the phase 3 EORTC 1325/KEYNOTE-054 trial (NCT02362594) were allowed to crossover and receive pembrolizumab (Keytruda) post recurrence, per study protocol. This crossover subpopulation (n = 155) experienced a 38.8% overall response rate (ORR) and an overall 3-year progression-free survival (PFS) rate of 32%. Patients in the first part of the trial who received pembrolizumab and progressed were rechallenged with pembrolizumab in the second part of the trial (n = 20) and experienced a lower efficacy rate than the crossover subpopulation overall.1.