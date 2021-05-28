Chiasma's Mycapssa Associated With Positive Patient-Reported Outcomes In Acromegaly Patients
- Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ: CHMA) has presented patient-reported outcomes (PROs) data from its MPOWERED Phase 3 trial of Mycapssa for acromegaly, a hormonal disorder in which the pituitary gland produces too much growth hormone.
- Data demonstrated that study patients reported significantly improved quality of life and work productivity after transitioning from long-acting injectable somatostatin analogs (iSSAs) to Mycapssa.
- The data were presented at the Annual American Association of Clinical Endocrinology Meeting.
- In the MPOWERED study, 146 patients entered the 6-month run-in phase in which all patients received Mycapssa.
- 92 patients who were responders to Mycapssa at the end of run-in were then randomized into the 9-month randomized controlled treatment phase to receive Mycapssa or iSSAs.
- Among the 92 randomized patients, results showed that several PROs, including quality of life and work productivity, were significantly improved at the end of the run-in phase (reflecting outcomes on Mycapssa) compared to their results at the baseline of run-in (reflecting outcomes on iSSAs).
- The safety profile of Mycapssa in the MPOWERED trial was consistent with the known safety profile of octreotide but without adverse injection site reactions.
- No new or unexpected safety signals were detected during the study.
