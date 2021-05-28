Cancel
Where Could Atlanta Falcons Star Julio Jones End Up? Here Are The Top Odds, Best Landing Spots

By Ryan Huizdos
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qwwmj_0aETqK8u00

Atlanta Falcons superstar wide receiver Julio Jones wants a trade.

While on FS1’s "Undisputed" with Skip Bayless, Jones said, "Oh man, no, I’m out of there, man” when asked about his status in Atlanta. Jones also iterated that “right now, I wanna win”, indicating a trade would take place with a contending team.

If Jones is dealt, which is not a guarantee considering his $23.05 million cap hit and $40.55 million dead cap hit in 2021, where could he end up? While the major sportsbooks give him the best odds to remain in Atlanta at +300, there are plenty of teams with interest in trading for the 32-year-old star.

All odds via DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) as of May 26.

The favorites

New England Patriots (+450)

The Patriots have the second shortest odds to land Jones’ services. After reloading in the offseason following a 7-9 season, New England enters the 2021 season with playoff expectations. The additions of Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, and Nelson Agohlor give the Patriots offense solid weapons, but the team still lacks a true no. 1 receiver. New England has the cap space to swing a trade for Jones, who would make the team an instant contender in the AFC East.

Tennessee Titans (+500)

The Titans won the AFC South with an 11-5 record, fitting Jones’ desire to play for a winning team. After losing Corey Davis in free agency, Tennessee could look to add another weapon to an already dynamic offense.

On paper, this is a great fit, but Tennessee’s cap situation, just $3.63 million available, makes a potential trade unlikely. Still, Tennessee's need is great and their star wideout AJ Brown is making an effort to recruit Jones on Twitter, posting a video message and writing "Julio to Tennessee now!"

Los Angeles Chargers (+550)

Despite finishing 7-9 in 2020, the Chargers showed potential to be a breakout team this upcoming season. Quarterback Justin Herbert won Rookie of the Year honors amidst an impressive campaign and looks to be a future superstar.

After investing in offensive line help in the draft, Herbert should be well-protected heading into year two and Jones would make for a terrifying duo paired across from Keenan Allen. LA has over $20 million of cap space to swing a deal as well.

Indianapolis Colts (+600)

Indianapolis has over $22 million in cap room and made the playoffs a season ago after finishing 11-5. New quarterback Carson Wentz lacks an elite weapon to throw the ball to. Currently, the Colts bost a solid core of receivers, but Jones would raise the group to another level.

Others to watch:

Green Bay Packers (+1100)

Aaron Rodgers has grown disgruntled with management in recent years. The Packers haven't given Rodgers any weapons in the first round of the draft and, outside of Davante Adams, his receiving core is thin. Despite limited cap space, no team needs Julio Jones more than Green Bay. It would instantly appease Rodgers and take the team to another level in 2021.

Washington Football Team (+1400)

Washington won the dreadful AFC East in 2020 with a 7-9 record, but is arguably the most talented team in the division. With a stout defense and offensive playmakers Terry McLaurin and Antonio Gibson, Washington could turn some heads this season even without Jones. Just the thought of Jones and McLaurin playing together is tantalizing enough to want this to happen, and the team has enough cap flexibility to do it.

The question is, how much confidence do they have in their quarterback situation to go all-in?

Cleveland Browns (+2000)

Cleveland is arguably the most hyped team in football after making the playoffs this past season. With a plethora of talent on both sides of the ball and a breakout from Baker Mayfield, the Browns enter the 2021 season with high hopes. Adding Julio Jones to an offense with Odell Beckham Jr, Nick Chubb, Jarvis Landy, Kareem Hunt, and others would only send expectations into hyperdrive.

Photo: Erik Drost, Flickr

