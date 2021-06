Everton chairman Bill Kenwright is reportedly backing a move to bring David Moyes back to the club despite rumours that talks have already begun with Nuno Espirito Santo. The Toffees are in the market for a new manager after the shock defection of Carlo Ancelotti to Real Madrid. Ancelotti, 61, had been in charge at Goodison Park since December 2019 and there was nothing to suggest he would leave. But Zinedine Zidane’s Bernabeu exit left the door open for the Italian to return for a second spell in Madrid.