Behind the scenery: Roanoke's 'Mountain Goats' help keep the Appalachian Trail's popular spots accessible

Registration is required for this activity. Do you like strenuous day hikes? Do you like section hiking the Appalachian Trail? Then this event is for you. Expect a full day of activity each day. The trail will be very rocky so proper footwear is a must. Also, please bring plenty of water, lunch, snacks, rain gear, and a head lamp just in case. Thunderstorms and other crazy weather will modify or cancel the trip. This will be three separate day hikes. (Friday 14.5 miles, Saturday 12 miles, Sunday 9 miles) The hikes will be shuttle point to point hikes. If the park is busy be prepared to chip in for a group AT Hiker Shuttle. Please bring masks for travel and when social distance cannot be maintained. COVID-19 Overview statement: OF UNIQUE IMPORTANCE TO THIS EVENT: Covid-19 behavior protocols may be subject to revision due to timing and location. Those shown below and in the REGISTRATION section are applicable to March 2021 in New York State. Different rules may apply for June 4-6 in Virginia, in which case appropriate edits will be made. DO NOT participate if you have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 (such as fever or cough), have been diagnosed with COVID-19, or are quarantined for potential exposure to COVID-19. Those who are at higher risk of getting COVID-19 or who may expose family members who are at higher risk should not participate. This hike is limited to 10 people including the leader(s) and requires advance registration. If you register but cannot attend, please cancel your registration in advance so that your space can go to someone else. Unregistered persons will not be able to participate in the hike. All hikers must carry face coverings (masks) from the start to the finish of the hike. In case social distancing becomes challenging or a group member shows signs and/or symptoms of illness including cold symptoms, cough, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, or fever all group members must don their masks. All hikers must have hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Avoid sharing food, gear, etc.. Registrants must file an "enhanced" online waiver.