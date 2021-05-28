Biohaven's Nurtec Wins FDA Approval As First Med to Prevent and Treat Migraine Attacks

DEAR DR. ROACH: My father was diagnosed with protein S deficiency, but there isn’t much information on it. I’m unable to find a doctor who specializes in it or even knows about it. His health is declining fast, and we are thinking it might be linked to this. The amount of Lovenox he has to inject daily is equivalent to an ICU patient needing life-saving intervention. His blood clots so quickly that you would think sand flows through his veins. Is there a way to reverse this or at least correct the clotting? — E.O.