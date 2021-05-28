Maine CDC Director Shah Impressed With Scenic Milbridge

One of my favorite summertime activities, growing up in Maine, is when my mom would load up the minivan and we'd head out to a local farm to pick our own strawberries!. There's something so perfect and so summer about a picking and eating a ripe, red berry straight from the land it grew on! It took my sister and brothers and I no time to fill those green paper cartons full to the top. The sides would be berry stained by the end of the ride home as we taste-tested our haul.