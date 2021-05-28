Cancel
TV station apologizes for anti-Muslim debate question directed at Del. Sam Rasoul

By PATRICK WILSON Richmond Times-Dispatch
 28 days ago

Washington-area TV station ABC7-WJLA apologized for an anti-Muslim question one of its anchors addressed to a candidate during a televised debate Tuesday. “During an important, relevant exchange related to campaign finance during the debate, our anchor, Dave Lucas, asked an inappropriate and disrespectful question to Del. Sam Rasoul,” Bill Fanshawe, senior vice president at Sinclair Broadcast Group, emailed to the Council on American-Islamic Relations, a civil rights organization.

