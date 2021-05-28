TV station apologizes for anti-Muslim debate question directed at Del. Sam Rasoul

Every Thursday, the Spy hosts a conversation with Al From and Craig Fuller on the most topical political news of the moment. This week, From and Fuller talk about the reappearance of states rights as a reason why Republicans in the United States Senate voted against the most recent Voter Rights Bill. Al and Craig also talk about the results of the Democratic primary for Mayor in New York City this week and what lessons can be drawn from former NYPD captain Eric Adams’s apparent win says about the impact of law and order issues in the country as a whole.