Post Malone posed with a big smile that showed off his brand new teeth after getting them reconstructed with porcelain veneers that are framed in diamonds over the weekend. Post Malone, 25, is proudly showing off new teeth after transforming them with a $1.6 million look that includes a set of diamond fangs. The rapper showed off his full set of choppers while posing with his mouth open and a cigarette between them in a brand new black and white photo posted to the Instagram page of Thomas Connelly, DDS. The post included a caption with the details of the work her had done and it’s certainly impressive. Check out the pic HERE!