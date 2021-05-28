Dan Flack on Coaching Club vs College, Wisdom Learned Through Both

In this world, there are undeniable haves and even more undeniable have nots. There are those who have inherent advantages and systemically leverage them in order to stay in power and continue generations of nearly unencumbered success. Then, there are those who are forever behind the eight ball; clawing not even to reach a level playing field, but just to achieve something even tangential to level so that they can have a fighting chance to some day — against all odds — taste the success that the more privileged experience every day.