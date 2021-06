Magic Johnson is one of the most legendary players in the history of the Los Angeles Lakers and he is definitely one of if not the best point guard of all time. With that being said, he certainly has the authority to speak on the point guards who play for the Lakers. Throughout the postseason, the Lakers seemed to struggle at the point, especially when Dennis Schroder was on the court. Schroder was supposed to be a huge addition this year, but turned out to be a bit of a bust.