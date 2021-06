As the meme stock craze roars back after a temporary lull, Reddit favorites AMC Entertainment (AMC) and Nokia (NOK) are making big ripples in the stock market. Thanks to the Reddit-fueled hype and the ease of stock trading, these two names have gained significantly. But while their rally is reminiscent of GameStops’ massive gains in late January, these two stocks are expected to be extremely volatile. Keeping this in mind, let’s find out which of these stocks is a better buy now.