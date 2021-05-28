Cruise ships returning to Seattle as pandemic restrictions ease

Asked a great question this week that really helps explain why Crosscut is making more of an effort this year to involve the community in our election coverage. Colleen wanted to know if the August primary election is only for Seattle, or are there races all over the region? I loved this question for two reasons. First, it was a good reminder that we have readers from all over Washington (only about half of Crosscut readers live in the Seattle area). Second, her curiosity about local elections shows she understands how important these races can be.