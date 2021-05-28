Cruise ships returning to Seattle as pandemic restrictions ease
The floor-to-ceiling windows in the Olympic Room at the Bell Street Cruise Terminal at Pier 66 frame a postcard view of the Olympic Mountains set against Elliott Bay. In March 2020, Port of Seattle cruise operations director Mike McLaughlin wasn’t admiring the view. Instead he was conducting a tabletop exercise with local and federal officials to game out possible scenarios if a cruise ship suffering an outbreak of the novel coronavirus docked in Elliott Bay.crosscut.com