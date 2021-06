Irmo’s Nic Emmanwori picked up his first Power 5 offer Friday. South Carolina offered the senior safety after a strong showing at a camp earlier in the day. “This offer is a big one my first power five right at home,” Emmanwori said. “I had a amazing camp performance for sure. I tested really good. I did hope To leave camp with the offer and got a chance to showcase my skills. All the coaches liked me. They were telling me exactly what they see in me and I showed out today.”