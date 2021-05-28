Texas Jewelers Association and the Select Jewelry Show Break the Mold for the 2021 Convention

(PRESS RELEASE) In an effort to creatively reinvent the convention experience for its members, and for the first time in its history, TJA has collaborated with the Select Jewelry Show Dallas to hold its annual convention together with their trade show on September 12 and 13, 2021 at the Ritz Carlton Ballroom in Dallas. This is the first time an independent state organization and independent trade show have teamed up together to the benefit of those involved in the jewelry industry in Texas and the surrounding areas.