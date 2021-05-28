Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Texas Jewelers Association and the Select Jewelry Show Break the Mold for the 2021 Convention

By Press Releases
instoremag.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the article(PRESS RELEASE) In an effort to creatively reinvent the convention experience for its members, and for the first time in its history, TJA has collaborated with the Select Jewelry Show Dallas to hold its annual convention together with their trade show on September 12 and 13, 2021 at the Ritz Carlton Ballroom in Dallas. This is the first time an independent state organization and independent trade show have teamed up together to the benefit of those involved in the jewelry industry in Texas and the surrounding areas.

instoremag.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conventions#Trade Show#Tja#Susan Eisen Fine Jewelry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Seattle, WAJewelers Circular Keystone Online

Ben Bridge Jeweler’s Summer Windows Support the Black in Jewelry Coalition

Seattle-based fine jewelry retailer Ben Bridge Jeweler has debuted vividly colorful window displays for the summer season that promote inclusivity and diversity—in the industry and beyond. The rainbow-hued window displays, which went up in approximately 30 Ben Bridge Jeweler stores this week, were designed to support the Black in Jewelry...
BusinessComplex

Complex Selects Emerging Brands to Show at ComplexLand 2.0

For the past two years, Complex has supported young emerging brands and designers through its “Brands to Watch” activation. Originally introduced at ComplexCon Chicago and then at its annual Long Beach event, the initiative continued to live on virtually last year at the first-ever ComplexLand. Designers who have previously been featured in the “Brands to Watch” space include names like Kristopher Kites, Zach Kinninger of Basketcase Gallery, and Beth Birkett of Bephie’s Beauty Supply. Next week, ComplexLand and its “Brands to Watch” activation will return for 2021.
Home & GardenEastern New Mexico News

Jewelry, window treatments ahead on show

Information on using a Scissor Mouse, selecting jewelry and making window treatments will be the featured topics on “Creative Living” 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and noon Thursday (all times Mountain). Marisa Pawelko is a designer and crafter, and she is going to demonstrate one of the neatest “gadgets” to come out...
Arizona Staterubbernews.com

NAHAD 2021: Hose association opens convention in Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.—The attendance may be down, but the sheer exuberance on the faces of NAHAD members, from manufacturers, to distributors, to the organizers themselves, is evident after more than two years since last meeting in Las Vegas. The NAHAD Annual Meeting and Convention is back, and it is back in...
Longview, TXMarshall News Messenger

East Texas woman designs jewelry for Miss Universe contestant

When Miss Iceland walked the runway of the recent Miss Universe pageant, she was wearing earrings designed by Longview’s Theresa Guck, who started her jewelry business just this year. In January, Guck founded IXXIA Jewelry, which she said is deeply rooted in her Catholic faith. The business was barely one...
Economyautobodynews.com

SEMA Show Exhibitors Begin to Select Booth Space

“SEMA is the place to showcase what is new within the industry, which creates excitement and enthusiasm,” said Kristen Damberger, Cometic Gasket director of promotions, advanced. “As an exhibitor, we want to fuel that fire. We want to be a part of that energy.”. Cometic Gasket is one of more...
Richland, WATri-City Herald

2021 Best Jewelry Store: Van’s Jewelers

Luoc and Trang Van Nguyen are no strangers to being named the top jewelers in the Tri-City region. Van’s – now in business 37 years – has won this category eight of the nine years it’s been in existence. “I think people like us,” said Luoc in a very humble...
Texas State1009theeagle.com

Texas Gun and Knife Show This Weekend!

It’s the big Texas Gun & Knife Show, happening this weekend at the Amarillo Civic Center! Keep listening to 100.9 The Eagle to win tickets for Saturday or Sunday. The Texas Gun and Knife Shows were started by Don Hill in January of 1978. The show has has become the number one source for promoting services for Dealers and the Public. Doors are open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm on Saturday, and from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm on Sunday. If you have questions, please call Janice Hill at (830) 285-0575.
Monument, COcoloradocommunitymedia.com

Breaking the mold - 10 new sculptures in Evergeen

Special to Colorado Community Media dbrobst@coloradocommunitymedia.com. Art invaded Evergreen in a good way on June 5 as the nonprofit Sculpture Evergreen installed six new sculptures in downtown Evergreen, three in Bergen Park and one at the post office. The annual sculpture installation the first weekend in June brought artists from...
Heartland, TXnewhomesource.com

Heartland - Jewel

Located in Heartland, Texas, the Heartland Jewel Collection continues Lennar’s Everything’s Included® concept. Everything you could want in amenities, location, and an array of beautiful homes are here in Heartland. The Jewel Collection is comprised of six unique floor plans that are designed to reflect families and their lifestyles. Lennar...
Texas StateLaw.com

Texas Summer Associate Programs Take Different Shapes

Summer associate programs in Texas range from virtual to in-person to something between, as firm leaders determined how they would handle the vital recruiting event at a time when offices are reopening, as more people get the COVID-19 vaccine, but are not fully open in many cases. Even some firms...
Restaurantsphoenix.org

Breaking the Mold: Chin Up Donuts colors outside the lines with pastries

Valley native Alex McEntire wanted something different. As she worked a corporate job in Seattle, she filled her free time making donuts. She played with recipes and experimented with flavors. McEntire, who grew up along the Glendale/Peoria border, was inspired by salty, savory and spicy donuts. “I found I was...
Animalshorseillustrated.com

Certified Horsemanship Association Offers Webinar on Horse Selection and Suitability

Join the Certified Horsemanship Association (CHA) for a webinar on horse selection and suitability at the link below on Monday, June 14, at Noon Eastern Time, or watch the recorded version afterward. To join in person live or get the recording afterwards, please visit www.cha.horse/education/#cha-webinars. This horse selection and suitability...
RestaurantsHouston Chronicle

A California pasta destination that's breaking from the Old World mold

At Etto, a small pasta shop in Paso Robles, aproned workers pull long strands of fettuccine out of a machine that looks like a Play-Doh Fun Factory made of steel. It’s not exactly like being in Italy, but for travel-starved locals last year, the illusion sufficed. “People would come in and say, ‘We were supposed to go to Italy, but we couldn’t go. So we decided to come to you,’” recalls owner Brian Terrizzi.