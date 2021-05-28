‘Secret Invasion’: Christopher McDonald Joins Marvel Series For Disney+

We are just days away from seeing the return of Loki on the screen with the newest Disney+ Marvel Cinematic Universe series, Loki. In Avengers: Infinity War, our version of the God of Mischief died while trying to take on Thanos. However, with the Avengers message with time-trace in Avengers: Endgame, Loki's path has changed as he escapes his custody after the Battle of New York in The Avengers. I'm sure this series will answer a lot of our questions as well as give us new mysteries about the MCU. To prepare fans for the premiere of the series, Funko has revealed the first wave of Pop Vinyls for Loki. Two Pops have been revealed in this wave, and I can expect more Pops will be revealed in the coming weeks on Marvel Mondays. The God of Mischief himself is in the wave along with TVA (Time Variance Authority) agent Mobius. Check out both character molds below with the official glams from Funko.