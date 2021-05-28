Cancel
Tampa Bay Rays Ownership in Legal Battle Over Allegations of a Secret Montreal Deal

By Phil Watson
Some may not remember a plan for the Tampa Bay Rays to split their home games between yet-to-be-built (or even financed) open-air ballparks in the Tampa Bay area and Montreal as soon as the 2028 season. But now, minority owners of the Rays are suing managing partner Stuart Sternberg over how he’s managed to accumulate a much larger interest in the club. They also allege a secret deal to sell the franchise to the Montreal interests, not just go into a time-share arrangement.

