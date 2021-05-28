Tampa Bay Rays Ownership in Legal Battle Over Allegations of a Secret Montreal Deal

A comment by JP Money in the recent Montreal and the Rays thread got me thinking again the potential of the State Fairgrounds as a location for a Rays stadium. I’ve posted this before but I’ll rehash it. The best spot is the Fairgrounds off I-4. Why? Well sports gambling just got approved in FL. The Hard Rock just finished a huge addition across I-4 and the Amphitheater holds 20k and has prob ~25 events a year. Build a 30k seat ball park in that area with a monorail type system that connects the casino with the ballpark and the amphitheater and you’re really in business. Then build up that area a la The ATL Battery. Put in a couple hotels, some apartments, bars, restaurants, etc. You now arguably have the most desirable entertainment area in the Southeast US with a baseball/soccer stadium, Amphitheater and casino with a sports book. I’m sure the Rays could get a piece of the action with the development there and that’s where the real money is made.