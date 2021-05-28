Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Niall Horan would only want 1D reunion if everyone was 'completely' up for it

By Celebretainment
lincolnnewsnow.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNiall Horan would only want to be part of a One Direction reunion if everyone was "completely" up for it. The Irish star has admitted he has no idea when the 'What Makes You Beautiful' hitmakers - also comprising Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson - will have the chance to be in the same room to discuss getting the band back together, because they are all so committed to their solo ventures.

www.lincolnnewsnow.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Jonathan Ross
Person
Zayn Malik
Person
Liam Payne
Person
Louis Tomlinson
Person
Niall Horan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madness#Up For It#Irish#Itv Hub
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicThought Catalog

A Fangirl’s Reflection On One Direction’s Last Goodbye

One Band. One Dream. One Direction. It’s a motto that most One Direction fans know well. Over the course of their five years together, One Direction have sold more than 70 million records worldwide and have performed to more than 10 million fans. Surviving scandal, growing up in the spotlight, and even losing band member Zayn Malik in Spring 2015, the band continued to thrive. Made in the A.M, One Direction’s last album, was released in November 2015. After becoming a fan via the massive amount of One Direction YouTube videos in late 2014, I became heavily invested in these five boys. Even after Malik left the band to pursue a solo career, I stayed with the boys and the music I had come to know and love. Buying the last album was a must do for me, and after listening to it, reviewing it became a must as well.
CelebritiesPopculture

Joshua Bassett Clarifies 'Coming Out' Video: 'I Wasn't Joking'

Joshua Bassett is doubling down on his statements after coming out in a recent interview. The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star, in an interview with GQ, assures readers that he wasn't joking in the viral video where he showed his appreciation for Harry Styles. “I stood behind every word that I said,” he shared. “Even if there are consequences, I would much rather deal with consequences and live my truth than live in fear.”
MusicAshe County's Newspaper

Ed Sheeran and Lewis Capaldi pen 'pretty good' song together

Ed Sheeran has written a song with Lewis Capaldi - but he isn't sure when or if it will be released. The 'Shape of You' hitmaker admitted the tune will not appear on his next project and he isn't sure if Lewis will include the song on his next release, but he has teased fans the track is "pretty good".
Beauty & Fashionstateofpress.com

Selena Gomez on How Taylor Swift Inspired Her Fashion as Singer

Selena Gomez candidly discussed her biggest fashion moments over her more than 10 years in the spotlight in a new video with Vogue. Among the biggest things she revealed in the 11-minute video? The role her close friend Taylor Swift played in the way Gomez dressed in her late teens as she started her pop star career.
Musiccrossroadstoday.com

Selena Gomez: Taylor Swift was my style icon

Selena Gomez says Taylor Swift influenced her fashion style. The 28-year-old singer looked toward the ‘Lover’ hitmaker to navigated her sense of style during her early pop-star days after she received controversy for donning a strapless dress in her ‘Love You Like a Love Song’ music video. She told Vogue:...
Beauty & Fashionnewschant.com

I’m Part of the LGBTQ Community

Living in his reality! Joshua Bassett opened up about contemplating himself half of the LGBTQIA+ neighborhood after beforehand writing a robust essay about his sexuality. “I stood behind every word that I said,” Bassett, 20, told GQ on Thursday, June 24, referencing his May interview, which he referred to as his “coming out” video. “Even if there are consequences, I would much rather deal with consequences and live my truth than live in fear.”
PhotographyThe Guardian

The big picture: Niall McDiarmid’s world on a plate

Niall McDiarmid, a Scottish photographer based in London, has, as a daily preface to other projects, been taking photographs of his breakfast table for the past four years. The pictures, invariably sunlit, concentrate on the shifting geometries of bowl and plate, toast and cereal, and quietly assume the meditative qualities of still lifes. Collectively, in his new book, Breakfast, they invite a sense of possibility, newness, ritual.
Theater & DancePosted by
Teen Vogue

Joshua Bassett Is “Celebrating Pride All Month Long”

In a recent interview, Joshua Bassett opened up about his sexuality, telling GQ more about his “coming out” video that received lots of media attention back in May. When Joshua was asked about Harry Styles in an interview with Clevver, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star expressed respect and admiration for the singer, also calling him “hot.” “This is also my coming out video, I guess,” Joshua said in the clip. Soon after, the internet exploded with speculations on whether Joshua had given himself a label or if he was even serious. This led to Joshua sharing a thoughtful note on social media in which he spoke about his experiences growing up and shared a message of love, complete with rainbow heart emojis. “Love who you love shamelessly. It's ok to still be figuring out who you are. Life's too short to let ignorance and hatred win. I choose love,” he wrote.
Internetdnyuz.com

College Reunion Instagram Captions For Meeting Up With Friends After A Long Time

Gone are the days of lectures and midterm papers, but one thing that has stayed with you since college is your close-knit friend group. Your college crew was there for every late-night study session and meeting up at the local diner for burgers and fries on campus. Now that you’re all fully vaccinated and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says it’s safe to travel, you’re planning a much-needed reunion. Whether it’s an official gathering or a random get-together, you need Instagram captions for college reunion pics, when you’re meeting up with friends after a long time apart.
TV ShowsETOnline.com

'Keeping Up With the Kardashians': How to Watch the Reunion Special

20 seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians have come to a close, but the family will be looking back on it all one more time during a two-night reunion special. The series finale for the long-running reality show aired on June 10 on E!, and the reunion will put an official close on KUWTK as the Kardashians/Jenners prepare to make the jump to Hulu for a new show in the works.
TV Showswopular.com

"keeping Up With The Kardashians' Reunion: What We Learned From Part I

Let's start by saying Andy Cohen is a master when it comes to interviewing. "Keeping Up With the Kardashians' reunion: What we learned from Part I. Let's start by saying Andy Cohen is a master when it comes to interviewing.Not that we didn't know that before, but it feels like his "Real Housewives" reunions prepped him well for Thursday's ...
SportsNME

Slowthai: “I want a day where everyone can be free of their stresses”

Face speckled with rave smileys, Slowthai is triumphantly holding a cricket bat aloft in his spider-tattooed hand for NME’s photoshoot, resembling Freddie Flintoff after a weekend at Creamfields, or someone poised to win the acid-house Ashes. As the sun blazes down on the cricket ground in his beloved Northampton hometown,...
TV & VideosElle

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Reunion: The Biggest Bombshells From The Cast

The final episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians might have aired but after 15 years and 20 seasons, its cast have reunited for one last hurrah at a reunion show. With TV host veteran Andy Cohen at the helm, the show has already released several teasers from the meet-up with the cast – Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Scott Disick, Kendall, Kylie and Kris Jenner – who discuss everything that has gone down both on and off camera over the years.
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Vogue Williams stuns fans in leg-baring shorts – and wow

Vogue Williams knows how to make a fashion statement, and on Wednesday the star looked oh so stylish wearing a pair of smart grey shorts from River Island. The Heart Radio presenter looked stunning as she stepped out in the sun, pairing the shorts with a simple white vest and white quilted mules.