UK’s P2P Property Backed Investment Platform Sourced Capital Shares Portfolio Diversification Strategies

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDJ. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 290,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 202,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 48,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter.