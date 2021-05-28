Cancel
Most Europeans Would Prefer Government by AI

By Taegan Goddard
politicalwire.com
 19 days ago

A new survey finds that 51% of Europeans would like to see some of their members of parliament replaced by artificial intelligence algorithms. In contrast, 60% of Americans would oppose such a move.

politicalwire.com
