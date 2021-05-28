Most Europeans Would Prefer Government by AI

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Arik Rudnitsky, a researcher at the Israel Democracy Institute, about the fast approaching deadline to form a coalition government in Israel. Today we may find out if Israeli leaders were able to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with an almost-everyone-but-Bibi coalition. Centrist opposition leader Yair Lapid is trying to form a unity government with right-wing candidate Naftali Bennett and left-wing parties, and an Arab party is part of the talks as well. Recall that many Palestinians are citizens of Israel. They get to vote. And a few serve in Israel's Knesset and have for years. An Arab leader, Mansour Abbas, is part of the coalition talks - could bring an Arab party into the government for the first time ever. Let's discuss this with Arik Rudnitzky. He is a researcher at The Israel Democracy Institute and part of what's called the Arab-Jewish Relations Program. Welcome to the program, sir.