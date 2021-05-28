Cancel
Energy Industry

Texas Energy Grid Was Within Minutes of Collapse

By Taegan Goddard
politicalwire.com
 19 days ago

“The Texas electric grid came within five minutes of a complete collapse in mid-February,” the Wall Street Journal reports. “If grid operators had completely lost control of the situation—they didn’t, although they came close—the spotty performance of the black start units could have left Texans without power for much longer than a few days. How long is impossible to say, though by the grid operators’ own estimate, a total collapse could have caused weeks or even months of outages.”

politicalwire.com
