The PlayStation Store has some changes today and it seems the recently pulled title Cyberpunk 2077 is back on the list, in some manner. The controversial video game that launched last year is kind of back on the PS Store, but not in a full. Players who search for the game on the store will see it on the search list, but it does not have a price or a purchase button. They can only wishlist or follow it for now, which is weird since after Sony Interactive Entertainment decided to pull it out, it was never to be seen again, until now.