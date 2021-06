Cowley College Foundation Board Chair Mike Munson announced today the selection of Dr. Kori Gregg to serve as the Foundation’s first chief executive officer. According to Munson the decision marks an important step in the growth and advancement of the Foundation. Philanthropy in America has reached record levels. The Foundation is committed to ensuring that the resources and tools required to grow philanthropy in support of the College are in place. “About $450 billion is gifted each year in America,” said Munson. About $3 billion in Kansas, annually.” Dr. Kori Gregg holds multiple degrees including a Ph.D. from the nationally acclaimed Community College Leadership Program from the University of Texas at Austin.