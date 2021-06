Spain has began to broadcast the EU Digital COVID Certificate to all residents who reside in our nation and request it. On this method, it turns into one in all the first European international locations able to issuing and recognizing this Certificate. Thus, it’s introduced ahead greater than 20 days to the second wherein will probably be obligatory, set for subsequent July 1, which is the date set by the European Regulation for the beginning of the proper of residents and the obligation of the States.