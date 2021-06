On June 2nd, Google began rolling out the June 2021 core update. Early data seems to show the rollout was mostly felt a few days after it began rolling out, but as Google has said, it can take up to two weeks to fully roll out. Based on everything we have seen so far this update took longer to roll out that prior updates, more spread out when compared to the December 2020 core update – which was a big one. To be clear, if your site was impacted by this June 2021 core update, then for you, the update was likely a big one.