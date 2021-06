MIDLAND, MI - A Midland County community hard hit by historic flooding in 2020 isn’t letting the past damper this year’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show. The Sanford Lake Association (SLA) in conjunction with the Sanford Village and Midland County Parks Division announced that will be hosting its annual fireworks program at the Midland County Park on the Fourth of July. Normally the fireworks are viewed over Sanford Lake, however, with the lake essentially gone after the 2020 dam failures the firework launch location has been moved to Sanford Lake Park.